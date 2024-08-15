China Starch Holdings Announces Board Reshuffle

China Starch Holdings Limited (HK:3838) has released an update.

China Starch Holdings Limited has announced significant leadership changes, including the resignation of Mr. Yue Kwai Wa as independent non-executive Director and his committee chairmanships, effective August 15, 2024. Ms. Sze Tak On is set to join the company as an independent non-executive Director, while also taking on the role of Audit Committee chair, and membership in the Remuneration and Nomination Committees. The Board has expressed gratitude to Mr. Yue for his contributions and welcomed Ms. Sze, who brings extensive financial expertise to her new positions.

