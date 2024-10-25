China Star Food Group Boosts Facilities with Reallocated Funds

China Star Food Group Ltd. (SG:42W) has released an update.

China Star Food Group Ltd. has reallocated funds from its FY2022 Placement to cover renovation expenses and acquire equipment for its new manufacturing facilities. As of the latest update, the company has utilized a significant portion of the proceeds, leaving a balance of S$1,840,000. This strategic move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities.

