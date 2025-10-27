China Southern Airlines Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1055) ).

China Southern Airlines reported its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showing a positive performance with an increase in operating revenue and net profit. The company achieved a 3.01% rise in operating revenue to RMB 51,374 million and a significant 20.26% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching RMB 3,840 million. These results reflect a strong operational performance and improved financial health, suggesting a favorable impact on the company’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1055) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target.

More about China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a major player in the aviation industry, providing air transportation services. The company operates primarily in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Average Trading Volume: 19,261,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.2B

