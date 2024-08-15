China Southern Airlines Reports Strong Growth

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H (HK:1055) has released an update.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited saw a significant increase in its passenger and cargo operations in July 2024. Passenger capacity and traffic for domestic, regional, and international routes showed notable year-on-year growth, with international routes experiencing over 60% increases in both metrics. The airline also expanded its fleet and introduced new routes, reinforcing its position in the market.

