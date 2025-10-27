China Southern Airlines Renews Finance and Lease Agreement with CSA Leasing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1055) ) is now available.

China Southern Airlines has entered into a new Finance and Lease Service Framework Agreement with CSA Leasing for the period 2026-2028, renewing their previous agreement. This agreement involves the continuation of finance and operating lease services for aircraft and related equipment, as well as the sale and purchase of aviation materials between the two entities. The transactions are classified as continuing connected transactions and major transactions under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, requiring disclosure, annual review, and independent shareholder approval. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s operational capabilities and align with shareholder interests.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H is a major player in the aviation industry, primarily focusing on providing air transportation services. The company is involved in the leasing and acquisition of aircraft, engines, simulators, and aviation-related equipment.

