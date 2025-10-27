China Southern Airlines Authorizes Guarantees for Xiamen Airlines Subsidiaries

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1055) ) has issued an update.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited has authorized Xiamen Airlines to provide guarantees to its subsidiaries, including Hebei Airlines and various Xiamen Airlines leasing entities. The guarantees, totaling up to RMB 5,759 million, are within the expected amounts and do not require counter-guarantees. This move is part of the company’s strategic financial management, potentially enhancing operational flexibility and supporting subsidiary growth.

More about China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a major airline based in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the aviation industry, providing passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company has a significant market presence, focusing on both domestic and international routes.

Average Trading Volume: 19,261,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.2B

