China Southern Airlines Announces Senior Management Changes

An announcement from China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1055) ) is now available.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited announced significant changes in its senior management team following a board meeting on October 27, 2025. Mr. Chen Zhe and Mr. Zhang Yong have been appointed as Executive Vice Presidents, while Mr. Yu Ming Liang has been named the Chief Pilot. Concurrently, Mr. Gao Fei has resigned from his position as Executive Vice President and candidate for Executive Director due to a change in work arrangements. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Gao’s contributions during his tenure.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a major airline in the People’s Republic of China, providing air transportation services. It operates both domestic and international flights, focusing on connecting China with the rest of the world.

Average Trading Volume: 19,261,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.2B

