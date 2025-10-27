China Southern Airlines Announces Executive Director Candidate Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Southern Airlines Company Limited Class H ( (HK:1055) ) has provided an announcement.

China Southern Airlines announced the resignation of Mr. Gao Fei as a candidate for Executive Director due to a change in work arrangement, effective October 27, 2025. The board expressed gratitude for Mr. Gao’s contributions, and the resolution for his appointment will not be presented at the general meeting. This change in leadership is not expected to impact the company’s operations or stakeholder interests significantly.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1055) stock is a Hold with a HK$4.50 price target.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited is a major player in the aviation industry, primarily offering air transportation services. The company is focused on providing passenger and cargo transportation services and is one of the largest airlines in China, serving a wide range of domestic and international routes.

Average Trading Volume: 19,261,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$118.2B

