China South City Holdings Issues Circular Amid Liquidation Process

An announcement from China South City Holdings Limited ( (HK:1668) ) is now available.

China South City Holdings Limited, currently in liquidation, has issued a circular to its creditors as part of its winding-up process. The circular invites creditors to submit a proof of debt and express their interest in forming a committee of inspection. The company’s shares remain suspended on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution. The liquidation process continues under the guidance of appointed liquidators, with further announcements expected.

More about China South City Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 12,105,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$1.22B

