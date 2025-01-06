China Sinostar Announces Release of Receivers Over Charged Shares

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

China Sinostar Group Company Limited ( (HK:0485) ) has issued an announcement.

China Sinostar Group Company Limited announced the release of receivers over certain charged shares. The company received communication from Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu indicating that the receivers ceased their role over the charged shares as of December 27, 2024. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution in dealing with the company’s securities.

More about China Sinostar Group Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.14M

