China Silver Technology Holdings Delays Circular Dispatch for New Share Subscriptions

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0515) ) has issued an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced a further delay in the dispatch of its circular related to the subscription of new shares under a specific mandate. The delay is attributed to the need for additional time to finalize details concerning the reasons for the subscriptions, the use of proceeds, and other recent business developments, with the new expected dispatch date set on or before 11 July 2025.

More about China Silver Technology Holdings Limited

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, formerly known as TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the technology sector. The company is involved in the production and distribution of technology-related products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 34,534,028

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$108.5M

