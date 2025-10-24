China Silver Technology Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:0515) ) has provided an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its four key committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Compliance. This announcement provides clarity on the governance structure, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0515) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Silver Technology Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:0515 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Silver Technology Holdings Limited

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited, previously known as TC Orient Lighting Holdings Limited, is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and operates in the technology sector. The company is involved in the production and development of lighting and technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 13,656,733

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$49.4M

