China Silver Tech Appoints New Independent Director

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0515) has released an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Chu Pui Ki Dickson as an independent non-executive Director, effective from September 6, 2024. Mr. Chu brings extensive auditing and accounting experience, previously holding managerial positions in a listed company. He will also serve as the chairman of the audit and compliance committees, and a member of the remuneration and nomination committees, with a director’s remuneration set at HK$10,000 per month.

For further insights into HK:0515 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.