China Silver Tech Announces Board Structure

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0515) has released an update.

China Silver Technology Holdings Limited has announced the current composition of its Board of Directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent members, along with detailing the structure of its four main committees: Audit, Remuneration, Nomination, and Compliance. Key committee positions are held by Ms. Po In San and Ms. Qiu Yumei, who chair multiple committees, reflecting their significant roles within the Board’s governance structure. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate transparency and governance.

