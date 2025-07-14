China Silver Group Announces New Share Subscription to Raise HK$206.5 Million

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Silver Group Ltd. ( (HK:0815) ) has issued an update.

China Silver Group Ltd. has entered into agreements with eight subscribers to issue 460 million new shares at a price of HK$0.45 each, representing a significant discount to recent trading prices. The proceeds from this subscription, approximately HK$206.5 million after expenses, will be allocated towards purchasing inventory materials for manufacturing, exploration activities at the Shigatse Mine, and general working capital, potentially impacting the company’s operational capabilities and market positioning.

China Silver Group Ltd.

China Silver Group Ltd. is involved in the manufacturing industry, focusing on the production and distribution of silver products. The company is also engaged in exploration activities, particularly in mining opportunities such as the Shigatse Mine.

Average Trading Volume: 65,703,848

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.15B

