China Silver Group Announces New Share Subscription to Boost Growth and Flexibility

China Silver Group Ltd. ( (HK:0815) ) just unveiled an announcement.

China Silver Group Ltd. has announced a supplemental plan for the subscription of new shares under a general mandate. The company plans to allocate the proceeds to purchase inventory materials, fund exploration activities, and support general working capital. The subscription is deemed essential by the directors to support the company’s growth and enhance financial flexibility for future business expansion opportunities. The proceeds will be used for staff expenses, directors’ remuneration, and other administrative costs, with expectations for full utilization by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

More about China Silver Group Ltd.

China Silver Group Ltd. is a company involved in the manufacturing segment and exploration activities, focusing on procuring inventory materials and conducting exploration works in the Shigatse Mine and other potential mining opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 69,602,718

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.17B

