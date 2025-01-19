China Silver Group Advances Mining Exploration in Tibet

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities using Tipranks' Stock Screener

An announcement from China Silver Group Ltd. ( (HK:0815) ) is now available.

China Silver Group Ltd. and its subsidiary CSMall Group Limited announced the completion of a general exploration in the Lhoka Exploration Area in Tibet, conducted by an independent geological expert. The exploration report has been submitted to the relevant authorities in Tibet for review, marking a significant step in their mining operations. The completion of this exploration and the receipt of the review opinion are expected to impact the company’s strategic operations, potentially enhancing its resource capabilities and positioning in the mining industry.

More about China Silver Group Ltd.

China Silver Group Ltd. is involved in the mining industry with a focus on silver exploration and production. The company, along with its subsidiary CSMall Group Limited, is actively engaged in mining operations and exploration activities in Tibet, aiming to expand its resource base and strengthen its market position in the mineral industry.

YTD Price Performance: 18.75%

Average Trading Volume: 5,764,290

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$498.3M

For an in-depth examination of 0815 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.