China Shuifa Singyes Completes Second Tranche of 2025 Debt Issuance

An update from China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings ( (HK:0750) ) is now available.

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited has completed the issuance of the second tranche of its 2025 debt financing instruments, amounting to RMB200.0 million with a five-year term and a coupon rate of 3.18%. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s debt structure by replacing high-cost funds with low-cost funds, thereby reducing financing costs and covering short-term debt with long-term debt, which could enhance its financial stability and market competitiveness.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0750) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings stock, see the HK:0750 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings

China Shuifa Singyes Energy Holdings Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on solar energy solutions. The company is involved in the development, engineering, and construction of solar power projects, providing innovative energy solutions to optimize energy efficiency and sustainability.

Average Trading Volume: 658,061

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$705.9M

