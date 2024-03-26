China Shenshan Orchard: Legal Case Progress Update

Dukang Distillers Holdings (DKGDF) has released an update.

China Shenshan Orchard Holdings Co. Ltd. has provided an update on the ongoing legal proceedings initiated by SFIPC, regarding a damages claim. The company has received the official hearing record from the Commercial Court and is preparing for the next hearing set for 25 June 2024, with instructions to submit all supporting documents by 23 June 2024. Shareholders are urged to exercise caution and seek professional advice before trading in the company’s securities.

