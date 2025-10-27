China Shenhua Energy Declares Interim Dividend for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from China Shenhua Energy Co ( (HK:1088) ).

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited announced an interim dividend of RMB 0.98 per share for the six months ending June 30, 2025, with the payment to be made in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.096. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder returns and may influence investor sentiment positively, particularly given the detailed tax implications for non-resident shareholders, which are outlined to ensure compliance with international tax agreements.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1088) stock is a Buy with a HK$40.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Shenhua Energy Co stock, see the HK:1088 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Shenhua Energy Co

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on coal production and power generation. It is one of the largest integrated energy companies in China, serving both domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: 32.08%

Average Trading Volume: 15,275,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$903.6B

Find detailed analytics on 1088 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue