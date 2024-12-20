China Shenhua Energy Co Announces Leadership Changes

China Shenhua Energy Co (HK:1088) has released an update.

China Shenhua Energy Co has announced the approval of Zhang Changyan as a member and chairman of the Safety, Health, Environment, and ESG Working Committee, following the resignation of Lv Zhiren from this role. The decision was made during the fifth meeting of the sixth session of the board, which included the participation of most board members. This change is part of the company’s strategic and governance adjustments aimed at bolstering its leadership in environmental and safety management.

