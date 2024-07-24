China Shenghai’s New Share Placement Deal

China Shenghai Group Limited (HK:1676) has released an update.

China Shenghai Group Limited has announced a new share placement agreement with Zijing Capital Limited to sell up to 11.5 million shares, representing approximately 7.99% of its current issued share capital, at a discounted price of HK$1.40 each. The placement aims to raise about HK$15.7 million in net proceeds, intended for the company’s general working capital. Shareholders and potential investors have been cautioned that the placement is conditional and may not proceed as planned.

