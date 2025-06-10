China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Updates Net Asset Value

Confident Investing Starts Here:
Core Economy Investment Group Limited ( (HK:0339) ) has provided an announcement.
China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited announced that as of May 31, 2025, its unaudited consolidated net asset value per share was approximately HK$0.0145. This financial update may impact the company’s market perception and stakeholder confidence, as it reflects the company’s current financial health.
More about Core Economy Investment Group Limited
China Sci-Tech Industrial Investment Group Limited, formerly known as Core Economy Investment Group Limited, operates in the investment industry with a focus on industrial investments. The company is incorporated in Bermuda and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under stock code 339.
Average Trading Volume: 395,250
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$27.65M
