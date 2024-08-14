China Sanjiang to Review Mid-Year Results and Dividend

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. (HK:2198) has released an update.

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd. has announced a board meeting on August 30, 2024, to review its interim results for the first half of the year and discuss the possibility of issuing an interim dividend. The meeting will involve both executive and independent directors, underlining the company’s commitment to corporate governance and shareholder interests.

