China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Projects Substantial Profit Growth

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2198) ).

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. has announced a significant increase in its net profit for the year ending December 31, 2024, with expectations to report between RMB 450 million and RMB 550 million, a substantial rise from the RMB 91.5 million reported in 2023. This growth is primarily attributed to improved average selling prices and increased sales volumes of key products like ethylene glycol and butadiene, demonstrating a strong performance in the chemical market and potentially enhancing its market positioning.

More about China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd.

China Sanjiang Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production and sale of products such as ethylene glycol and butadiene.

YTD Price Performance: 3.57%

Average Trading Volume: 335,508

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.04B

