China Ruyi Expands into Fintech with Strategic Acquisition

China Ruyi Holdings Limited ( (HK:0136) ) just unveiled an update.

China Ruyi Holdings Limited announced the acquisition of a 30% equity interest in KuaiQian Financial Services (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., a third-party payment service provider. This strategic acquisition aims to expand China Ruyi’s business into the fintech sector, leveraging the Target Company’s established market position and resources to create synergies with its existing operations, such as online streaming and gaming services. The acquisition is expected to drive long-term growth and diversification for China Ruyi, positioning it advantageously in the fintech industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0136) stock is a Buy with a HK$3.20 price target.

More about China Ruyi Holdings Limited

China Ruyi Holdings Limited is an investment holding company listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The Group is primarily involved in content production, online streaming and advertising services, online gaming services, and the manufacture and sales of accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 75,908,307

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.04B

