China Rongzhong Announces Change in Board Lot Size

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited has announced a change in the board lot size for its shares traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange from 1,000 shares to 10,000 shares, effective March 20, 2025. This adjustment aims to reduce transaction and registration costs for shareholders and potential investors, aligning with the company’s interests and market guidelines. The company has no immediate plans for other corporate actions or fundraising activities, though it remains open to future opportunities.

China Rongzhong Financial Holdings Company Limited is a financial services company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. It operates in the financial industry, focusing on providing financial services and products.

YTD Price Performance: -37.78%

Average Trading Volume: 2,909,388

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$169.9M

