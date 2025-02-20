China Resources Power Sees January 2025 Generation Drop, But Renewable Energy Surges

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

China Resources Power Holdings Co ( (HK:0836) ) has shared an announcement.

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited reported a 4.7% decrease in net power generation for January 2025 compared to the previous year, attributed to the Chinese New Year holiday. Despite the overall decline, the company saw a significant increase in renewable energy output, with wind farms growing by 14.1% and photovoltaic plants by 45.4%, underscoring a strategic shift towards more sustainable energy sources.

More about China Resources Power Holdings Co

China Resources Power Holdings Co is a company involved in the energy sector, primarily focusing on power generation. It operates various types of power plants, including thermal, wind, hydro, and photovoltaic facilities, highlighting its commitment to diversified energy production.

YTD Price Performance: -1.29%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $11.95B

