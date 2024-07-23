China Resources Pharmaceutical Signs New Leasing Deal

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. has announced entering a framework agreement with its controlling shareholder CR Holdings for property leasing and management services, effective from July 23, 2024, to December 31, 2025. This agreement, which involves transactions falling below the 5% threshold, requires no independent shareholder approval but is subject to reporting and annual review. The deal is set to streamline the provision of leased properties and related services within the group’s usual business operations.

