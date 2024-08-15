China Resources Pharma Sets Key Board Meeting

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (HK:3320) has released an update.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd has scheduled a board meeting for August 29, 2024, where they will discuss and potentially approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider declaring an interim dividend. The upcoming board meeting signifies important decisions regarding the company’s financial results and shareholder dividends.

