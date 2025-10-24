China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. Enhances Membership Programs with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. ( (HK:1209) ).

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. has announced a supplemental update regarding its proposed acquisitions and 2025 membership operation and marketing business framework agreements. The company is focused on enhancing its membership programs through strategic acquisitions of CR Networks SZ and China Net Data Technology GZ. These acquisitions are expected to bolster the company’s membership platform, leveraging the CR Life Club’s capabilities to expand its membership points alliance across various consumption scenarios. Despite CR Networks SZ’s temporary net losses in 2024, the company shows signs of recovery and holds a strong position with a mature membership platform and recognition as a National High-Tech Enterprise.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1209) stock is a Hold with a HK$42.00 price target.

More about China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 3,615,424

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$91.85B



