China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Appoints New Non-Executive Director

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. ( (HK:1209) ) has provided an announcement.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. has appointed Mr. Guo Ruifeng as a non-executive director effective June 30, 2025. Mr. Guo brings extensive experience in property development and management, having held various leadership roles within the company and its affiliates. This appointment is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and operational management capabilities, potentially impacting its market positioning positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1209) stock is a Buy with a HK$45.00 price target.

More about China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd.

China Resources Mixc Lifestyle Services Ltd. operates in the property development and management industry, focusing on commercial property projects, asset management, and corporate operations. The company is part of a larger group with a market presence in various regions, particularly in China.

Average Trading Volume: 4,351,865

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$86.74B

