China Resources Land Updates Audit Committee Terms to Enhance Governance

An update from China Resources Land ( (HK:1109) ) is now available.

China Resources Land Limited has revised the terms of reference for its Audit Committee, which is composed of non-executive directors, with a majority being independent. The committee is tasked with overseeing the appointment and performance of external auditors, ensuring their independence, and developing policies for non-audit services. This revision aims to strengthen the company’s governance and audit processes, potentially enhancing transparency and accountability within the organization.

