China Resources Land Secures CNH800M Loan with Ownership Clause

China Resources Land Limited has announced the signing of a CNH800 million term loan facility agreement with maturity up to three years, stipulating that China Resources (Holdings) Company Limited (CRH) must remain the single largest shareholder with at least 35% ownership. The agreement also mandates that CRH should continue to be majority-owned by a PRC Governmental Body. Any breach of these conditions could lead to the immediate repayment of the loan and accrued interest.

