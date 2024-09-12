China Resources Land Reports Mixed Financials

China Resources Land (HK:1109) has released an update.

China Resources Land Limited reported a decrease in gross contracted sales and contracted gross floor area (GFA) by 25.1% and 17.6% year-over-year (YoY) for August 2024, and a similar downward trend YoY for the first eight months of 2024. Conversely, their recurring revenue increased by 12.2% in August, with rental income from investment properties up by 14.4%. These unaudited figures, based on internal records, are not indicative of future performance and are subject to change upon formal financial reporting.

