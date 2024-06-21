China Resources Gas Extends Energy Supply Agreement

China Resources Gas Group (HK:1193) has released an update.

China Resources Gas Group has renewed its energy supply agreement with CR Sanjiu Chenzhou, ensuring the continuation of energy services including cooling, heating, steam, and electricity until December 31, 2025. This agreement is significant for the company as it involves connected transactions with a subsidiary of its controlling shareholder, CR Pharmaceutical. The agreement adheres to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, requiring regular reporting and review, but does not necessitate independent shareholder approval.

