China Resources Gas Expands Supply Agreement

China Resources Gas Group (HK:1193) has released an update.

China Resources Gas Group has announced the signing of a new agreement through its subsidiary Changzhi CR Gas with Shanxi Gas for the supply of natural gas until the end of 2024. The company also plans to adjust its existing annual caps for connected transactions due to expected increases in demand, circumventing the need for a circular and shareholder approval as the transactions fall within reporting and review requirements. Prices for the natural gas will be determined by the National Development and Reform Commission and other authorities.

