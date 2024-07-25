China Resources Cement Retains AAA Rating

China Resources Cement Holdings (HK:1313) has released an update.

China Resources Cement Holdings has maintained its AAA credit rating for both the company and its 2024 First Tranche Medium-Term Notes, as confirmed by China Lianhe Credit Rating Co., Ltd. This stable outlook has been consistently upheld as per the latest ongoing analysis. Investors are encouraged to remain prudent when dealing with the company’s securities.

For further insights into HK:1313 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.