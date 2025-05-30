China Resources Cement Holdings Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

The latest update is out from China Resources Cement Holdings ( (HK:1313) ).

China Resources Cement Holdings announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2025, were passed by shareholders. Key resolutions included the approval of audited financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of several directors, and the re-appointment of KPMG as the independent auditor. Additionally, shareholders authorized the board to repurchase shares and issue additional shares, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

More about China Resources Cement Holdings

China Resources Cement Holdings is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, primarily operating in the building materials industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of cement and related products, serving various construction and infrastructure projects.

Average Trading Volume: 12,230,435

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$11.59B

