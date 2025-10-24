China Resources Building Materials Announces Board Reshuffle

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings ( (HK:1313) ) is now available.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited has announced significant changes in its board of directors, with Mr. SHEK Lai Him Abraham resigning from his roles due to other work commitments. Mr. LI Nan has been appointed as a non-executive director, bringing extensive experience from his previous roles within China Resources Group and other companies. These changes are expected to influence the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1313) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings stock, see the HK:1313 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of construction materials. The company is known for its involvement in various segments of the construction sector, providing essential materials for infrastructure and building projects.

Average Trading Volume: 14,959,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$12.85B

See more insights into 1313 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue