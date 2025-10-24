China Resources Building Materials Announces Board Composition and Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings ( (HK:1313) ) is now available.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, including executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors. The announcement outlines the roles and functions of each director within the company’s five board committees, which include the Strategy and Investment Committee, Nomination Committee, Remuneration and Appraisal Committee, Audit Committee, and Risk and Compliance Committee. This update is crucial for stakeholders as it provides transparency in governance and clarifies the leadership structure, potentially impacting decision-making processes and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1313) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.00 price target.

More about China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 14,959,789

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$12.85B



