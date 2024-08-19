China Resources Beer Reports Profitable H1 2024

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co (HK:0291) has released an update.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co. reported a profitable first half in 2024 with revenue reaching RMB 23.74 billion and a profit increase of 1.2% year-on-year, attributed to its successful premiumization strategy and robust e-commerce growth. The company’s beer business outperformed major competitors despite a slight decline in overall beer sales volume, achieving a record high EBIT margin of 28.3%. Additionally, their baijiu business saw a significant sales increase of over 50% for its premium product ‘Zhaiyao’, contributing to a gross profit margin growth to 67.6%.

For further insights into HK:0291 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.