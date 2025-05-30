China Resources and Transportation Group Addresses Financial Concerns with Debt Restructuring

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

China Resources & Transportation Group Ltd. ( (HK:0269) ) has shared an update.

China Resources and Transportation Group Limited has announced measures to address a disclaimer of opinion from its auditors regarding the company’s going concern status. The company is implementing a debt restructuring plan for its subsidiary, Zhunxing, which involves settling unsecured debts in cash, converting a portion of secured and unsecured debts into equity, and ongoing discussions with other lenders and bondholders. Additionally, the company is seeking new financing sources to improve liquidity, while continuing its regular business operations.

More about China Resources & Transportation Group Ltd.

China Resources and Transportation Group Limited is engaged in expressway operations, CNG gas stations operations, and the growing and sales of forage, agricultural products, and timber operations.

Average Trading Volume: 46,189,800

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$127.7M

For an in-depth examination of 0269 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.