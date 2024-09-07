China Renaissance Appoints New Non-executive Director

China Renaissance Holdings (HK:1911) has released an update.

China Renaissance Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Ms. Hui Yin Ching as a new Non-executive Director, effective September 6, 2024. She replaces Ms. Sun Chin Hung, who has resigned from her position. Ms. Hui, with her background as a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, is expected to bring valuable insights to the company’s board.

