China Reinsurance Reports Preliminary Premium Income

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp. Class H (HK:1508) has released an update.

China Reinsurance (Group) Corp announces an aggregate primary premium income of approximately RMB23,032 million for the first five months of 2024, as reported by its subsidiary China Continent Property & Casualty Insurance Company Ltd. The figures, following PRC accounting standards, are yet to be audited or reviewed. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution and not to place undue reliance on these preliminary results.

