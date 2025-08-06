China Rare Earth Holdings Announces Registrar Change and Trading Halt

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Rare Earth Holdings ( (HK:0769) ) just unveiled an update.

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited has announced a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, effective from 1 September 2025, to Tricor Investor Services Limited. Additionally, trading in the company’s shares has been halted since 18 June 2025 and will remain so until further notice, urging shareholders and potential investors to exercise caution.

More about China Rare Earth Holdings

China Rare Earth Holdings Limited operates in the rare earth industry, focusing on the production and supply of rare earth elements and related products. The company is a significant player in the market, catering to various sectors that rely on these critical materials for manufacturing and technological applications.

Average Trading Volume: 74,895,430

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.95B

For a thorough assessment of 0769 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue