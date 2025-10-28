China Railway Signal & Communication Renews Financial Services Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

China Railway Signal & Communication ( (HK:3969) ) just unveiled an update.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited has announced the renewal of its Financial Services Framework Agreement with China CRSC Group, effective from January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2028. This renewal ensures the continuation of connected transactions under the agreement, with set annual caps, and aligns with Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules, impacting the company’s financial operations and compliance obligations.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3969) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Railway Signal & Communication stock, see the HK:3969 Stock Forecast page.

More about China Railway Signal & Communication

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited operates in the railway industry, providing signal and communication systems. The company focuses on enhancing railway safety and efficiency through advanced technological solutions, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 7,116,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$57.54B

Learn more about 3969 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue