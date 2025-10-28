China Railway Signal & Communication Releases Q3 2025 Financial Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

China Railway Signal & Communication ( (HK:3969) ) has issued an announcement.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, prepared in accordance with Chinese accounting standards. This announcement, made in compliance with Hong Kong’s securities regulations, provides stakeholders with key financial insights, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and informing future strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3969) stock is a Buy with a HK$4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on China Railway Signal & Communication stock, see the HK:3969 Stock Forecast page.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited is a joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the railway signal and communication industry, focusing on providing advanced railway signaling systems and communication solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 7,116,878

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$57.54B

