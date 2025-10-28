China Railway Signal & Communication Reforms Governance Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from China Railway Signal & Communication ( (HK:3969) ) is now available.

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited has announced its intention to abolish its Supervisory Committee, transferring its functions to the audit and risk management committee under the board of directors. This move aims to enhance corporate governance and align with the latest legal requirements. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Articles of Association and other procedural rules to reflect these changes, including adjustments to shareholder rights and board governance, which are expected to improve operational efficiency and stakeholder engagement.

More about China Railway Signal & Communication

China Railway Signal & Communication Corporation Limited is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the railway signaling and communication industry. The company focuses on providing advanced signaling systems and communication solutions, primarily serving the railway sector.

