China Railway Construction Announces Executive Resignation

China Railway Construction (DE:4FF) has released an update.

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited announced the resignation of Mr. WANG Lixin, an executive director and the president, due to work relocation, effective from the date of his resignation letter. The Board assures that his departure will not affect its quorum and extends its gratitude for Mr. WANG’s dedicated service and contributions to the company’s development.

